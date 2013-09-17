FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected U.S. shooter started new Navy Yard job last week
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 17, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

Suspected U.S. shooter started new Navy Yard job last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aaron Alexis, who the FBI believe to be responsible for the September 16, 2013 shootings at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., is shown in this undated handout photograph provided by Kristi Suthamtewakul, wife of "Happy Bowl" Thai restaurant owner Nutpisit Suthamtewakul, was best friends with Alexis when he lived in White Settlement, Texas. REUTERS/Kristi Suthamtewakul/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Texas man suspected of killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday started there in some capacity last week, although it is unclear whether he still may have been in training, his employer told Reuters on Tuesday.

Aaron Alexis, 34, had worked for the same information technology firm, The Experts, at six or more U.S. military installations in July and August with no reported incidents or personal problems, Thomas Hoshko said in a telephone interview.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.