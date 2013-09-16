FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected U.S. shooter worked as civilian IT contractor for Navy
September 16, 2013 / 10:19 PM / 4 years ago

Suspected U.S. shooter worked as civilian IT contractor for Navy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Police walk in the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting in Washington on September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Aaron Alexis, the 34-year-old suspected shooter behind Monday’s rampage at the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington, was at some point a civilian contractor for the U.S. Navy in the information technology area, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said.

Alexis’ ties to the Navy could help determine his motive and how he had access to the Navy Yard.

“At one point, he was a Navy contractor. Whether he was today, I don’t know,” Mabus told CNN.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Christopher Wilson

