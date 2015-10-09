Northern Arizona University shooting suspect charged with murder

(Reuters) - The suspect in a shooting at Northern Arizona University early on Friday that left one student dead and three others wounded was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, the university said in a statement.

Steven Jones, an 18-year-old freshman, was set to appear before a magistrate judge later on Friday on the felony charges, according to the school.

The shooting on the Flagstaff, Arizona, campus came amid a string of deadly incidents involving guns at U.S. schools.