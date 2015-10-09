FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Northern Arizona University shooting suspect charged with murder
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
October 9, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Northern Arizona University shooting suspect charged with murder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The suspect in a shooting at Northern Arizona University early on Friday that left one student dead and three others wounded was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault, the university said in a statement.

Steven Jones, an 18-year-old freshman, was set to appear before a magistrate judge later on Friday on the felony charges, according to the school.

The shooting on the Flagstaff, Arizona, campus came amid a string of deadly incidents involving guns at U.S. schools.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.