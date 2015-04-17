Police say Phoenix gunman 'snapped,' killed four, then himself

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A man apparently upset over a family business dispute “snapped” before fatally shooting his two brothers, his mother and his sister-in-law and then killing himself at a home in Phoenix, police said on Friday.

The shooter was found by police in an upstairs bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after Thursday’s incident, said Sergeant Trent Crump, a Phoenix police spokesman.

The victims all suffered multiple gunshot wounds in what police described as a blood-splattered crime scene.

Crump said witnesses described how one of the brothers “snaps or loses it.” He said the man apparently killed his brothers with a semi-automatic handgun downstairs, then shot and killed his mother when she arrived at the house to see what was happening.

He then went upstairs and fatally shot his sister-in-law before turning the gun on himself, investigators said.

A sister of the suspect told investigators the incident had escalated from an argument over a family business, Crump said.

“It’s very obvious that whether it was the heat of passion of the moment or the anger of what happened he certainly went to great lengths to make sure that each of them were dead,” he told a news conference.

Police named the gunman as Driss Diaeddinn, 50. The victims were identified as his brothers Reda Diaeddinn, 38, and Dodi Fayed, 56; his 76-year-old mother Kenza Benzakour; and his sister-in-law Meriem Ben Yahia, 26.

The family owned businesses including a transport company and several restaurants, police said.

The suspect’s wife and two children, 10-month-old and 3-year-old girls, escaped through a downstairs sliding glass bedroom door, Crump said.

Police had earlier said one of the girls was 11-months-old.