FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Five found shot dead in Arizona home
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 13, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

Five found shot dead in Arizona home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Five men and women were found shot dead in an Arizona home on Tuesday, the Arizona Daily Star newspaper reported.

Police initially posted a message online describing the deaths in south Tucson as an apparent murder-suicide, then later said it was too early to tell.

A visitor to the house saw a person inside with wounds and called the police in at around 6 p.m., Tucson Police Chief Roberto Villaseñor told the newspaper.

The five bodies were found throughout the house and it appeared that all had died on Tuesday, he added. None of the dead were young children, the force said.

Reporting by David Schwartz in Phoenix and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.