Man jailed in Arizona school shooting; one injured

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A man suspected of opening fire with a rifle outside an Arizona high school on Thursday, leaving one teenage boy slightly injured, was arrested and jailed on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a high school in Willcox, about 195 miles southeast of Phoenix, at around 3:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT), according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department.

Willcox Police Chief J. Weaver said the suspect, identified as Arthur Tineo, 40, of Willcox, offered no explanation for his actions.

Police arriving on the scene spotted a man fitting the description of the suspect about a block away from the school and arrested him. They also found a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting in the immediate area where the man was taken into custody, Weaver said.

The only person reported hurt in connection with the shooting was a 17-year-old boy who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor cuts from flying glass when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by bullets. A second juvenile riding in the vehicle was unhurt, police said.

Tineo was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of attempted murder, various weapons offenses and numerous counts of endangerment and aggravated assault, according to police.

Penny Bell, an administrative assistant at the Willcox police department, said Willcox High School was briefly locked down after the shooting. “The children have been released, so things are clearing up,” Bell told Reuters by telephone.

The Arizona shooting came just three days after a suspected teenage gunman opened fire in the cafeteria of an Ohio high school, fatally shooting three students and wounding two others before a coach chased him from the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect in that shooting has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault.