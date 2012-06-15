Body of surgeon sought in Buffalo NY slaying is found, police say

Dr. Timothy Jorden is seen in this undated handout photo released by the Buffalo, New York Police Department June 13, 2012. REUTERS/Buffalo Police Department/Handout

BUFFALO, New York (Reuters) - Authorities found the body on Friday of a Buffalo, New York, surgeon who was the subject of a manhunt in the fatal shooting of a woman at the hospital where they both worked, police said.

The body of Dr. Timothy Jorden, 49, was discovered near his home in Lakeview, New York, according to Buffalo police.

The police did not disclose a cause of death, but the local Buffalo News said Jorden appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body was found in a wooded ravine, it said.

Local, county and state police, along with the FBI and U.S. Marshals had been searching for Jorden, a trauma surgeon at Erie County Medical Center, since the shooting of Jacqueline Wisniewski, 33, in a stairwell at the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday morning.

The slain woman was Jorden’s former girlfriend, according to the Buffalo News.

The U.S. Border Patrol also was involved in case Jorden tried to slip across the border into Canada, authorities said.