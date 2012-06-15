FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body of surgeon sought in NY slaying found: police
June 15, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Body of surgeon sought in NY slaying found: police

Neale Gulley

1 Min Read

BUFFALO, New York (Reuters) - Authorities found the body on Friday of a Buffalo, New York, surgeon who was suspected of shooting a woman at the hospital where they both worked, police said.

The body of Dr. Timothy Jorden, 49, was discovered near his home in Lake View, New York, according to Buffalo police. Jorden, who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was found in a wooded ravine, police said.

Federal and state officials had been searching for Jorden, a trauma surgeon at Erie County Medical Center, who was suspected of shooting Jacqueline Wisniewski, 33, in a stairwell at the Buffalo hospital on Wednesday.

The slain woman was Jorden’s former girlfriend, according to the Buffalo News. She worked as a receptionist at the regional trauma center.

