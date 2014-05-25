Authorities checked on suspected California gunman's welfare last month: sheriff

(Reuters) - Authorities last month checked on the welfare of the suspected gunman in the Isla Vista, California, shootings, making the visit at his family’s request, and found him polite and courteous, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters on Saturday.

The gunman drove through Isla Vista in a black BMW on Friday night, shooting at people in the beachside community where many college students live. Seven people died in the rampage, including the suspect who was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.