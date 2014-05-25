Suspect in California shootings apparently killed himself: sheriff

(Reuters) - The suspected gunman in the Isla Vista, California, shootings apparently killed himself, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said on Saturday.
The suspected gunman drove through Isla Vista in a black BMW on Friday night, shooting at people in the beachside community where many college students live. Seven people died in the rampage, including the suspect who was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.
