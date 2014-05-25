FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in California shootings apparently killed himself: sheriff
May 25, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Suspect in California shootings apparently killed himself: sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The suspected gunman in the Isla Vista, California, shootings apparently killed himself, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said on Saturday.

The suspected gunman drove through Isla Vista in a black BMW on Friday night, shooting at people in the beachside community where many college students live. Seven people died in the rampage, including the suspect who was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.

Reporting by Bill Trott, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

