Two people found dead at house fire near scene of California shooting
June 7, 2013 / 10:03 PM / 4 years ago

Two people found dead at house fire near scene of California shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - Two people were found dead at the scene of a California house fire on Friday a short distance from where a gunman opened fire on traffic near a college campus in Santa Monica, but it was not immediately clear if the incidents were related, police said.

Television footage broadcast by a local CNN affiliate from the scene of the fire appeared to show a car outside the home damaged by gunfire. Local television station KNBC, citing a fire department official, reported that a woman was found suffering a gunshot wound in a car outside the burned home.

Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

