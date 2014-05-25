California suspect legally bought three firearms used in attack: sheriff

(Reuters) - The suspected gunman in the Isla Vista, California, shootings was armed with three legally purchased handguns registered to him and 41 loaded magazines, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said on Saturday.

The gunman drove through Isla Vista in a black BMW on Friday night, shooting at people in the beachside community where many college students live. Seven people died in the rampage, including the suspect who was found dead inside of a crashed vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, authorities said.