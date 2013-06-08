FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman kills at least six people in Santa Monica shooting: police
#U.S.
June 8, 2013 / 12:55 AM / 4 years ago

Gunman kills at least six people in Santa Monica shooting: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - A gunman killed at least six people in Santa Monica, California, west of Los Angeles, on Friday, before he was shot to death himself by police at the library of a community college, Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks said.

Seabrooks said a second individual she described as a “person of interest” had been taken into custody in connection with the violence, which unfolded a few miles from where President Barack Obama was attending a political fundraiser.

Reporting Dana Feldman; Writing by Steve Gorman; Additional reporting by Dan Whitcomb and Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
