Campus officer shoots and wounds one at California community college

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A campus police officer shot and wounded a person on Thursday in a parking lot at a Southern California community college after a report of a possible hostage situation, a school representative said.

The circumstances of the shooting at El Camino College in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance were not immediately clear, although the shooting followed a report of a hostage situation, the representative said. The person shot was taken by ambulance to a hospital, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Sergeant Carmen Arballo.

El Camino College, which according to a state website has about 27,000 students, was never placed on lockdown as a result of the incident, the school representative said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Deputy Guillermina Saldaña identified the person who was shot as a suspect, but gave no further details including on whether the person was armed.

The wounded person’s medical condition was not immediately made public.

Local television station CBS Los Angeles reported the person who was shot had called police and falsely claimed to be holding a hostage at the parking lot. The school representative could not confirm that report.