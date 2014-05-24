FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California mass shooter identified as 22-year-old Elliot Rodger: NY Times
May 24, 2014 / 9:09 PM / 3 years ago

California mass shooter identified as 22-year-old Elliot Rodger: NY Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA BARBARA, California (Reuters) - A gunman who police say killed six people in a drive-by shooting in a Southern California college town was tentatively identified on Saturday as Elliot Rodger by a family lawyer, U.S. media reported.

The New York Times cited a family lawyer as saying the family was almost certain the gunman was 22-year-old Rodger.

Rodger was found dead in a crashed car following the rampage on Friday night. He was the son of Peter Rodger, an assistant director on the 2012 movie “The Hunger Games.”

Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bill Trott

