Woman wounded in Santa Monica shooting has 'grim prognosis': police chief
June 8, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 4 years

Woman wounded in Santa Monica shooting has 'grim prognosis': police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, California (Reuters) - A woman gravely wounded by gunfire during Friday’s shooting rampage in Santa Monica, California, has a “grim prognosis” for recovery, Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks said on Saturday.

Five other people, including the gunman, died in the bloodshed that unfolded at about noon on Friday at a house connected to the suspect and culminated with the man being shot to death by police at a library on the Santa Monica College campus, Seabrooks told a news conference.

Seabrooks said the gunman had previously attended the school and was involved in an unspecified “contact” with law enforcement as a juvenile in 2006.

Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman

