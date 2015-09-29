FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed and three, including infant, hurt in Chicago shooting
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 29, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Two killed and three, including infant, hurt in Chicago shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two women were killed and two men and an infant were wounded in a shooting on Monday night in Chicago, police said.

The 11-month old’s mother and grandmother were killed when an unknown number of people inside a car opened fire on the group around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police deputy chief Eugene Roy told reporters.

The women were both pronounced dead at hospital. Roy said the men, both in their 20s, were rushed to hospital where one was in critical condition and undergoing surgery and the other was in good condition.

The infant was in stable condition.

“We have an innocent family coming home from a family outing,” Roy said, according to a recording of the news conference aired by broadcaster WGN-TV.

“In a second, two generations of that child’s family were wiped out.”

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.