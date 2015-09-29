Two killed and three, including infant, hurt in Chicago shooting

(Reuters) - Two women were killed and two men and an infant were wounded in a shooting on Monday night in Chicago, police said.

The 11-month old’s mother and grandmother were killed when an unknown number of people inside a car opened fire on the group around 7:30 p.m., Chicago police deputy chief Eugene Roy told reporters.

The women were both pronounced dead at hospital. Roy said the men, both in their 20s, were rushed to hospital where one was in critical condition and undergoing surgery and the other was in good condition.

The infant was in stable condition.

“We have an innocent family coming home from a family outing,” Roy said, according to a recording of the news conference aired by broadcaster WGN-TV.

“In a second, two generations of that child’s family were wiped out.”