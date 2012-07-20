FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Dark Knight' director calls shooting "unbearably savage"
#U.S.
July 20, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

'Dark Knight' director calls shooting "unbearably savage"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Dark Knight Rises” director Christopher Nolan called Friday’s shooting at a screening of the new movie in Colorado an “unbearably savage” event for which he expressed his “profound sorrow” to the victims and their families.

“Speaking on behalf of the cast and crew of ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ I would like to express our profound sorrow at the senseless tragedy that has befallen the entire Aurora community,” Nolan said in a statement from his spokeswoman.

At a midnight screening of the blockbuster movie in Aurora, Colorado, a Denver suburb, on Friday, a gunman in a gas mask and body armor killed 12 people and injured 59 after opening fire on moviegoers.

Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte

