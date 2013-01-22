FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas college cleared and declared safe after shooting
January 22, 2013 / 10:30 PM / 5 years ago

Texas college cleared and declared safe after shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lone Star College near Houston was cleared and declared safe on Tuesday after a shooting between two people left some people injured, acting Harris County Sheriff Armando Tello said.

Both of the people involved in the altercation at the community college were in custody, he said.

The college was evacuated earlier on Tuesday after the shooting, the latest in a string of school shootings since a gunman massacred 20 school children in Connecticut just over a month ago.

Reporting By Greg McCune

