Texas college cleared and declared safe after shooting

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Lone Star College near Houston was cleared and declared safe on Tuesday after a shooting between two people left some people injured, acting Harris County Sheriff Armando Tello said.

Both of the people involved in the altercation at the community college were in custody, he said.

The college was evacuated earlier on Tuesday after the shooting, the latest in a string of school shootings since a gunman massacred 20 school children in Connecticut just over a month ago.