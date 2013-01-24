FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second suspect charged, not yet arrested, in Texas campus shooting
January 24, 2013 / 10:05 PM / 5 years ago

Second suspect charged, not yet arrested, in Texas campus shooting

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - A second man has been charged in a shooting at a community college near Houston that left three people wounded on Tuesday, but he has not yet been arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s only a matter of getting the cuffs around him,” spokeswoman Christina Garza of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday. She said officials believe they know his whereabouts.

The shooting at Lone Star College, which has some 10,000 students, occurred as the United States weighs stricter gun controls. The fierce debate over ownership of certain guns and ammunition was reignited after a December shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, left 20 children and six adults dead.

The Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday that court records showed the second suspect appears to have been the shooter and not Carlton Berry, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the campus shooting.

Garza declined to confirm that, and she did not name the second suspect or detail the charges.

Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia said on Wednesday the shooting occurred during a “ridiculous confrontation” between Berry, 22, and Jody Neal, 25.

Neal, who was hospitalized for gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen, will not face criminal charges. Berry had an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound and was being held in a jail hospital ward, Garcia said. He said he did not know what prompted the argument.

College maintenance worker Bobby Cliburn, 55, was wounded in the crossfire, and a woman was taken to a hospital for an anxiety attack, according to authorities.

Editing by Corrie MacLaggan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
