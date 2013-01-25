Suspect arrested in Houston college shooting

Sheriff Deputies and Houston Police stand on the street to the Lone Star College North Harris campus in Houston, Texas January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Carson

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - The gunman investigators believe fired 10 shots on a college campus near Houston on Tuesday was arrested early Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Trey Foster, 22, was being held on bonds totaling $106,000, pending a court hearing on Monday, court records show.

Foster was arrested at a home in the Dallas suburb of Plano and was immediately returned to Houston, said Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christina Garza.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshal Service said a handgun was found when Foster was arrested, and officials are conducting tests to determine whether it is the gun that was used in Tuesday’s shooting at the North Harris campus of Lone Star College.

Officials had previously charged Carlton Berry, 22, a friend of Foster‘s, with being the gunman. Officials said they did not know what would happen to Berry, but court records on Friday no longer listed Berry as a jail inmate.

Three people were wounded in Tuesday’s shooting in a courtyard outside the college library, including Berry, whom officials first said had shot himself by accident. But it now appears that he was accidentally shot by Foster. Also shot were a college maintenance worker, and Jody Neal, 25. Foster and Berry got into what Sheriff Adrian Garcia has called a “ridiculous confrontation” with Neal at the college.

Officials said they are still trying to piece together the details of the incident. The misidentification of Berry as the gunman apparently stemmed from Neal pointing him out as the shooter in a photo array, and later changing his mind, officials said.

The shooting was the latest of several at schools around the United States since a gunman massacred 20 young school children in Connecticut last month.

(This story corrects paragraphs 1 and 6 to show shooting occurred on the campus and not inside college library)