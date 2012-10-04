Camera stolen with last photos of young Colorado movie theater victim

A stuffed animal peeks out from a mound of others at the marker for 6-year-old victim Veronica Moser-Sullivan at a memorial for the theater-goers killed in the July 20, 2012 mass shooting, in Aurora, Colorado July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DENVER (Reuters) - The grandfather of a 6-year-old girl killed in July’s movie theater massacre in Colorado implored thieves who stole a camera with the last photographs taken of her to return it to the grieving family.

Robert Sullivan said the theft of the camera with the pictures of Veronica Moser-Sullivan, the youngest victim of the July 20 mass shootings at a suburban Denver movie theater, had compounded the family’s sorrow.

“It’s been a never-ending nightmare,” Sullivan told Reuters on Wednesday. “The pictures of Veronica wouldn’t be valuable to anyone else, so we’re hoping they’ll be returned promptly.”

The little girl was at a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” in Aurora, Colorado with her mother, Ashley Moser, when a gunman sprayed the audience with gunfire, killing her, 11 others and wounding 58.

Ashley Moser, 25, was paralyzed from the waist down by gunshot wounds to her abdomen and neck. She also suffered a miscarriage as a result of the shooting.

Former University of Colorado neuroscience graduate student James Holmes is accused of carrying out the massacre.

Sullivan said burglars broke into his west Denver home on Tuesday stealing money, jewelry and cameras, including one with a memory card with photographs of his slain granddaughter.

The card holds several dozen images of Veronica at school and at a playground on the day she graduated from kindergarten in May, he said.

Denver Police Lieutenant Matthew Murray said detectives were combing the Sullivan home for evidence.

“We have not made an arrest, and right now are at the beginning of the investigation,” Murray said. “It’s a really tough deal for the family.”

Sullivan said he was planning to use the pictures as part of a tribute for Veronica’s memorial service, which will be held once her mother has recovered sufficiently to attend.