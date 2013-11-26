FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut judge orders release of Newtown 911 tapes
November 26, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 4 years ago

Connecticut judge orders release of Newtown 911 tapes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students sit behind a quote by slain Sandy Hook Elementary School principal Dawn Hochsprung, displayed on the window of a school bus, as it approaches a stop near the original site of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Connecticut judge on Tuesday ordered the release of the 911 tapes of calls from Sandy Hook Elementary School made during the December 14th shooting spree that killed 20 children and six adults.

Supreme Court Judge Eliot Prescott directed officials to release the audio recordings by December 4, a date chosen to give the state, which has fought the release, time to appeal.

Connecticut’s Freedom of Information Commission had ordered Newtown police to provide journalists with copies of the audio recordings, but officials appealed the ruling.

State’s Attorney Stephen Sedensky said in a statement he was reviewing the judge’s decision.

On Monday, Sedensky released a report on the Newtown massacre that concluded the shooter, Adam Lanza, had acted alone, but that his motivation for the attack ”may never be answered.

Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz; Editing by Scott Malone

