Report: One classroom of students unaccounted for following Connecticut school shooting
December 14, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Report: One classroom of students unaccounted for following Connecticut school shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An entire classroom of students is unaccounted for following a shooting at an elementary school in suburban Connecticut on Friday, a local newspaper reported.

The Hartford Courant, citing unnamed sources, said at least 20 people were shot and that many of the shootings took place in a kindergarten classroom at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

CBS News, citing unnamed officials, reported at least 27 people, including possibly 18 children, were killed when at least one shooter opened fire at the school in Newtown, Connecticut.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst

