Newtown gunman had more weapons, ammo, NRA certificate: court papers
#U.S.
March 28, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Newtown gunman had more weapons, ammo, NRA certificate: court papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MERIDEN, Connecticut (Reuters) - The gunman who killed 27 people including 20 young children in an attack on a Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school owned several guns in addition to the ones used in the attack and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to court papers released on Thursday.

A police search of the home where gunman Adam Lanza lived with - and killed - his mother Nancy also turned up certificates in each of their names from the National Rifle Association.

Reporting by Mary Ellen Clark, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

