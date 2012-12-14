FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman in Connecticut school shooting found dead: police
#U.S.
December 14, 2012 / 6:56 PM / in 5 years

Gunman in Connecticut school shooting found dead: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (Reuters) - The gunman at an elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which at least 27 people including 18 children, were killed, has been found dead inside the school building, state police officials said on Friday.

“The shooter is deceased inside the building,” said Connecticut State Police Lieutenant Paul Vance, at a press conference outside the school. “The scene is secure.”

Vance declined to confirm the number of dead.

“There were several fatalities at the scene, both students and staff,” he told reporters.

Police were called to the school at 9:30 a.m. local time, Vance said.

Reporting by Chris Kaufman; Writing by Scott Malone, Editing by Will Dunham and Jackie Frank

