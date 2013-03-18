Connecticut panel proposes stricter gun laws after Newtown

People hold signs memorializing Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 26 children and adults were killed in a mass shooting in December, as they participate in the March on Washington for Gun Control on the National Mall in Washington, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - An advisory commission convened by Connecticut’s governor after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School proposed a host of new gun control measures, including required registration of all guns and mandatory background checks for all buyers.

The Sandy Hook Advisory Commission on Monday also recommended an array of classroom security standards, among them a requirement that classroom doors lock from the inside and that all exterior doors be capable of a full perimeter lockdown.

The commission released its recommendations, which were preliminary and non-binding, to Governor Dannel Malloy a little more than three months after a gunman shot dead 20 school children and six adults at the school in the wealthy Connecticut town of Newtown.

The recommendations would tighten Connecticut gun laws, which are already among the most stringent in the United States. Neighboring New York state tightened its gun laws a month after the shooting, and President Barack Obama proposed a range of gun control measures a few days after that.

The 16-member commission of educators, academics, emergency responders, politicians and mental health professionals called for requiring a certificate of registration for any firearm that would be issued following the completion of a background check.

Registration would be distinct from a permit to carry a firearm, which the commission said should be required and renewed on a regular basis.

The mandatory background check would apply to the sale or transfer of any firearm, including private sales and exchanges at gun shows.

The commission proposed allowing the purchase of ammunition only for registered firearms and banning any magazine holding more than 10 rounds, while prohibiting all armor-piercing and incendiary bullets.

It would also require gun clubs to report any negligent or reckless behavior.

The Connecticut State Rifle & Revolver Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.