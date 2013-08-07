Report on Newtown, Conn., school massacre due in fall

MILFORD, Connecticut (Reuters) - A much anticipated report on the Connecticut school shooting that left 26 children and teachers dead last December will be available in the fall, state prosecutors said on Wednesday.

“We have said from the beginning while we want the report done as quickly as possible, we also want it done right,” said Mark Ojakian, chief of staff for Governor Dannel Malloy. “Making sure the state’s attorney’s office has the independence it needs to do the job is critical, and we are trying to strike the right balance.”

The report is expected to contain details including the shooter’s possible motive. It has been repeatedly delayed and earlier this year Malloy scolded fellow politicians, who complained about the delays.

“There’s no delay. There’s never been a deadline or an actual target date set for the report to be issued,” Mark Dupuis, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Criminal Justice, said on Wednesday.

No specific date was given for release of the report.

The December 14 massacre by 20-year-old Adam Lanza was one of the worst shootings in U.S. history. Lanza also shot and killed his mother and killed himself after the school rampage.

The shooting sparked sweeping new anti-gun legislation in Connecticut and nearby states, and fueled the national debate over gun control.