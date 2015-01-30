Connecticut school gunman to be named only once in final report

Police secure the scene at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, as pictured in this evidence photo released by the Connecticut State Police, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Connecticut State Police/Handout

HARTFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - The report on how Connecticut schools can adapt to avoid future attacks like the one that killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 will mention gunman Adam Lanza’s name only once, the panel preparing the report decided on Friday.

The Sandy Hook Advisory Commission’s report will recommend changes to school design and to the mental health services, the 16-member panel convened by Governor Dannel Malloy decided at one of its final public meetings in Hartford, Connecticut.

The report includes proposals for better communication between local and state police, designing new schools to keep out potentially violent intruders and upgrading mental health protocols to provide help for troubled students.

It also recommended the state develop support teams to deploy to schools hit by attacks or other tragedies to help administrators manage security and personnel and provide mental health services during a crisis.

“This is an important day in our two-year odyssey,” said Commission Chairman Scott Jackson. “After creating an executive summary over the next two weeks, we will be ready to finalize and release this long-awaited report.”

Lanza’s name will be mentioned just once in the report, with subsequent reference using his initials “A.L.,” the commissioners decided.

Lanza, 20, began his rampage on Dec. 14, 2012, by fatally shooting his mother Nancy, at their home in Newtown before driving to Sandy Hook, where he killed 20 children and six educators before taking his own life.

Jackson said the panel will meet on Feb. 13 to vote on the full final report.