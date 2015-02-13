Connecticut panel approves school safety report after Sandy Hook

Mementos for 20 students and six educators, killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, hang from a tree in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

HARTFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - The Connecticut panel charged with finding ways to reduce school violence after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre on Friday approved a final package of recommendations including calls for tougher gun laws and improved school designs.

The 16-member commission appointed by Governor Dannel Malloy voted unanimously to approve a 256-page report that also recommended that schools have doors that lock from the inside and calls for trigger locks to be provided for any firearm when it is sold or transferred in ownership.

The commission was established after Adam Lanza, 20, killed 26 children and educators at the elementary school in one of the most horrific school shootings in U.S. history. It will be up to Malloy and the state legislature whether to act on any of the recommendations.

It also seeks to tighten the state’s already strict gun laws, ensuring that no gun sold there could be loaded with more than 10 rounds of ammunition and calling for a new “suitability screening process” for new gun sales.

The gun Lanza used in his attack was legally purchased by his mother, Nancy, whom he shot and killed at their home before his rampage. Lanza ended his attack by fatally shooting himself.