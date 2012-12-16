FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut shooter carried hundreds of rounds: police
December 16, 2012 / 9:30 PM / in 5 years

Connecticut shooter carried hundreds of rounds: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (Reuters) - Connecticut school shooter Adam Lanza carried hundreds of rounds of ammunition when he killed 26 people and then himself at Sandy Hook Elementary School, police said on Sunday.

Police say Lanza used a Bushmaster AR-15 type weapon against most victims but killed himself with a handgun. He carried two handguns - a Glock 10 mm and a Sig Sauer 9 mm - in addition to a shotgun left in his parked car, said Lieutenant Paul Vance, spokesman for Connecticut state police.

He had multiple magazines with about 30 rounds each for the weapons.

Lanza’s mother was killed at her home by multiple gunshot wounds, Vance said.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Will Dunham

