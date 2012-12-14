White House says Obama informed of "tragic" Connecticut shooting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been notified about the “tragic” shooting incident at an elementary school in Connecticut and will receive regular updates throughout the day, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Friday.

“We’re still waiting for more information about the incident in Connecticut,” Carney said when asked about the president’s reaction to it.

Carney called the event “tragic” and said there would be time later for a discussion of policy implications.

Obama remains committed to trying to renew a ban on assault weapons, Carney said.