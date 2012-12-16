FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to speak Sunday at Connecticut vigil for shooting victims
December 16, 2012 / 12:39 AM / in 5 years

Obama to speak Sunday at Connecticut vigil for shooting victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama plans to travel to Newtown, Connecticut, on Sunday to meet with families of the victims of a Friday school shooting that was one of the deadliest such incidents in the nation’s history.

The White House said in a statement Obama will speak at a 7 p.m. EST Sunday interfaith vigil for families of the victims and other students from Sandy Hook Elementary School, which was attacked on Friday by a heavily armed gunman.

In his weekly radio and internet address earlier on Saturday, Obama said it was time to “take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this.”

But he stopped short of specifically calling for tighter gun-control laws.

Reporting By David Alexander; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Eric Walsh

