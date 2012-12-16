FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pope speaks of his pain over "senseless violence" in Connecticut
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 16, 2012 / 12:27 PM / in 5 years

Pope speaks of his pain over "senseless violence" in Connecticut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Benedict XVI (R) attends during his pastoral visit to St. Patrick Church on the outskirts of Rome December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Benedict expressed his pain over the killing in the United States of 26 people, including 20 schoolchildren, by a gunman and prayed for the consolation of the victims’ families at his weekly address on Sunday.

“I was deeply saddened by Friday’s senseless violence in Newtown, Connecticut,” the pontiff told crowds of pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

“I assure the families of the victims, especially those who lost a child, of my closeness in prayer. May the God of consolation touch their hearts and ease their pain.”

“Upon those affected by this tragedy, and upon each of you, I invoke God’s abundant blessings!”

On Friday a 20-year-old gunman identified as Adam Lanza forced his way into the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown where he shot dead six adult women, and 12 girls and eight boys aged six and seven years old, before killing himself.

Services to mourn the victims have been held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Newtown.

Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.