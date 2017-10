U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during a press briefing at the White House in Washington December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tearful President Barack Obama expressed “overwhelming grief” on Friday for the victims of a shooting rampage at a Connecticut elementary school and called on Americans to set aside politics and “take meaningful action” to prevent more tragedies of this kind.

“Our hearts are broken today,” Obama said, his voice breaking at times during a nationally televised appearance in the White House briefing room.