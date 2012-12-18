FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Precautionary lockdown at elementary school in Newtown
December 18, 2012 / 5:33 PM / 5 years ago

Precautionary lockdown at elementary school in Newtown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, was put on lockdown on Tuesday, the first day back at school for most children since the massacre at another grade school in town.

As funerals continued for victims of Friday’s shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary, local media reported that Head O‘Meadow Elementary School was placed on lockdown and police believed it would remain shut for the day.

“All I can tell you is we’ve taken precautionary measures for all persons involved,” a Newtown Police dispatcher told Reuters.

The lockdown was declared as mourners gathered to say final goodbyes to some of the 20 children and six adults killed last week when a gunman opened fired at nearby Sandy Hook. The gunman killed 28 people in all, including his mother and himself.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
