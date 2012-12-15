Twelve girls, 8 boys, 6 women killed in Connecticut school shooting

NEWTOWN, Connecticut (Reuters) - Twelve girls, eight boys and six adult women were killed in the shooting on Friday at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the state’s chief medical examiner said on Saturday.

The children killed in the Connecticut school shooting were all 6 or 7 years old, H. Wayne Carver told reporters.

One of the girls celebrated her seventh birthday just four days before she was killed, according to a list of victims Carver provided.

The gunman killed himself, authorities said. His body and that of his mother, who was killed at her home nearby, would be autopsied on Sunday, Carver said.