Police plan enter booby-trapped home of Colorado shooting suspect within hour
#U.S.
July 21, 2012 / 2:37 PM / 5 years ago

Police plan enter booby-trapped home of Colorado shooting suspect within hour

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - Authorities plan within the next hour to enter the booby-trapped apartment of the 24-year-old student accused of opening fire on a crowded movie theater, killing 12 and wounding dozens of others during a showing of the new “Batman” film, police said on Saturday.

Dozens of law enforcement officials are at the apartment of suspect James Holmes, who officials believe has booby-trapped his home with what appear to be sophisticated explosives.

Aurora police spokeswoman Sergeant Cassidee Carlson said officials were “confident in our evacuations at this point,” adding there could be “controlled detonations” used by police to enter the third-floor apartment.

She said the process would begin shortly.

“We’re hoping to get in there within the next hour,” she said at a press briefing outside the suspect’s apartment building in Aurora.

It was not immediately clear if they planned to detonate the suspected explosives using a robot. Police have evacuated five nearby buildings and created a perimeter of several blocks.

Reporting by Chris Francescani, editing by Paul Thomasch and ric Beech

