Explosion occurs at Colorado shooting suspect's apartment: witness

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - An explosion occurred at the booby-trapped apartment of the man suspected in Friday’s mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, a Reuters witness said.

In an operation called a “render-safe procedure,” conducted remotely by a bomb squad, a robot placed a tube -- known as a “water shot” -- near the improvised explosive device in the apartment and backed out at a safe distance. The water shot was then detonated.