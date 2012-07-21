FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Explosion occurs at Colorado shooting suspect's apartment: witness
#U.S.
July 21, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Explosion occurs at Colorado shooting suspect's apartment: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - An explosion occurred at the booby-trapped apartment of the man suspected in Friday’s mass shooting at a Denver-area movie theater, a Reuters witness said.

In an operation called a “render-safe procedure,” conducted remotely by a bomb squad, a robot placed a tube -- known as a “water shot” -- near the improvised explosive device in the apartment and backed out at a safe distance. The water shot was then detonated.

Reporting By Chris Francescani; writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Eric Beech

