Colorado shooting victims total 71, with 12 dead: police chief
#U.S.
July 20, 2012 / 6:16 PM / in 5 years

Colorado shooting victims total 71, with 12 dead: police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AURORA, Colo. (Reuters) - A total of 71 people were shot in Friday’s rampage at a Denver-area movie theater that has left 12 people dead, the local police chief said.

Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said at a press conference the first calls to police came at 12:39 a.m. Mountain Time (0639 GMT) and within a minute police were receiving hundreds of 911 calls.

Police arrived on the scene within about a minute after the first distress call, and took the suspect, James Eagen Holmes, into custody shortly thereafter.

Holmes was wearing extensive body armor and had three firearms when arrested by police, Oates said. He had left one gun behind in the theater.

Reporting By Daniel Trotta in New York and Keith Coffman in Aurora; Writing by Dan Burns and Vicki Allen

