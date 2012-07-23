Colorado prosecutor says death-penalty decision months off

Carol Chambers, District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Colorado, arrives for a news conference after the preliminary hearing for Colorado shooting suspect James Holmes, at the Arapahoe County Courthouse in Centennial, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The Colorado prosecutor leading the case against the man accused of shooting a dozen people at a movie theater last week said on Monday she would consult with the victims and families of the dead before deciding whether to seek the death penalty.

Arapahoe County District Attorney Carol Chambers told reporters after James Eagan Holmes’ first court appearance that the decision on the death penalty had to be made within 60 days of his arraignment, “so it’s months down the line.”