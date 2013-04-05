Psychiatrist said accused Colorado gunman was homicidal before shooting: records

DENVER (Reuters) - A psychiatrist who saw James Holmes before he allegedly gunned down 12 moviegoers in suburban Denver last year described him to police as having had “homicidal thoughts” prior to the massacre, newly unsealed court records showed on Thursday.

Dr Lynne Fenton also told police that Holmes, then a graduate student of neuroscience at the University of Colorado, had threatened her in email and text messages, police said in an affidavit filed last year seeking school records for the investigation.

The affidavit was one of numerous court documents unsealed by the judge overseeing the case against Holmes, who could face the death penalty if convicted in the shooting rampage during a midnight screening of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”