Prosecutors say lawyers for Holmes have not made legitimate plea offer
March 28, 2013

Prosecutors say lawyers for Holmes have not made legitimate plea offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Accused Aurora theater shooting suspect James Holmes listens at his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado March 12, 2013. REUTERS/R.J. Sangosti/Pool

(Reuters) - Prosecutors said on Thursday that lawyers for a former graduate student accused of killing 12 people at a Colorado movie theater last July have not made a legitimate offer to have him plead guilty in the case, the Denver Post newspaper reported on Thursday.

Arapahoe County prosecutors made the assertion in court papers responding to a defense motion filed by attorneys for James Holmes, in which the defense said that Holmes was willing to plead guilty in exchange for a life prison term.

“The prosecution indicated that it could not consider such an offer without specific additional information, which the defense refused to provide,” Arapahoe County prosecutors said in their motion, according to the Post.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Kevin Gray

