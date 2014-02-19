Accused Colorado movie theater gunman ordered to undergo new sanity exam

DENVER (Reuters) - The man charged with mass murder for a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in a suburban Denver movie theater must submit to a second pretrial sanity examination because the first was incomplete and inadequate, a Colorado judge ruled on Wednesday.

The second court-ordered exam will focus on James Holmes’ state of mind at the time of the killings, not on his competency to stand trial, and on whether any mental illness precludes him from facing the death penalty if convicted.