Judge in Colorado cinema massacre case won't delay trial again
December 10, 2014 / 11:55 PM / 3 years ago

Judge in Colorado cinema massacre case won't delay trial again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

James Holmes sits in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool

DENVER (Reuters) - A judge overseeing the Colorado movie theater massacre case said on Wednesday he will not delay the trial of gunman James Holmes again, rejecting a request by the defense for more time to study the results of a second court-ordered sanity exam.

Jury selection in the trial of Holmes, 26, is due to start next month, and Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour has previously told lawyers for both sides to be ready to present their opening statements in late May or early June.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

