Colorado movie gunman's neighbor got bad feeling at booby-trapped door

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - A neighbor of James Holmes told the jury at his trial that she got a bad feeling when she went to the door of his apartment on the night in July 2012 that he was massacring a dozen people in a Colorado movie theater.

Biology student Kaitlyn Fonzi testified that she went back downstairs to her boyfriend and they called police, who discovered that Holmes had rigged the apartment with explosive devices.

“I had a bad gut feeling,” Fonzi told the jury.

Holmes, 27, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives charges for killing 12 people and wounding 70 at a packed midnight screening of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” in the Denver suburb of Aurora.

Holmes had set music to start playing very loudly in his apartment after he left for the theater, hoping an annoyed neighbor would call the police. Fonzi went up to complain. Prosecutors say she kicked the door in anger when there was no answer, but decided against opening it.

This week, jurors heard how Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student, planned to divert first responders by destroying his apartment while he opened fire on the audience at the Century 16 multiplex.

He placed improvised explosive devices linked by fishing line to the unlocked front door, balanced jars of napalm on furniture, and sprinkled fire-accelerating chemicals on the gasoline-soaked carpet, an FBI expert witness said.

Police called bomb technicians who broke out windows and disarmed the devices in the apartment.

His public defenders concede Holmes was the lone gunman, but say he suffers from schizophrenia and was not in control of his actions when he planned and carried out the attack.

Just weeks before the rampage, Holmes dropped out of a doctoral program at the graduate school of the University of Colorado’s Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Fonzi told the court the Paris Street Apartments where they lived was marketed to campus faculty, staff and students. She said she only saw Holmes once, while she was out gardening, and he ignored her greeting. She said she thought that was unusual because most residents were friendly.

In a transcript released this week of an interview between Holmes, an FBI bomb technician and an Aurora police detective, the defendant detailed what lay behind his front door that night.

Although much of the recording is inaudible, Holmes is heard describing fuses, a remote detonation device left outside by a dumpster, and how he sprinkled ammonium chloride powder to produce more smoke, and ammonium nitrate to make any blaze fiercer.

He also explains why he scattered torn-up magnesium ribbon on the carpet: it would have strengthened the flames too, and given off a noxious gas dangerous for firefighters.

Holmes tells FBI Special Agent Garrett Gumbinner, “you should know this,” to which the agent says he is a bomb expert, “not a fire guy, so actually you had me on the magnesium.”

“Well, I‘m not a bomb guy or a fire guy,” Holmes replies.

“Yeah,” says the agent.