Colorado rampage trial judge dismisses three jurors tainted by tweet

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - The judge in the capital murder trial of Colorado movie theater gunman James Holmes dismissed three jurors on Tuesday on the grounds they were tainted by hearing about a prosecutor’s message on Twitter.

Last week, District Attorney George Brauchler sent a tweet that referred to a videotaped interview a psychiatrist conducted with Holmes, who killed 12 moviegoers and wounded dozens more when he opened fire in a suburban Denver theater in 2012.

Arapahoe County District Judge Carlos Samour has repeatedly told jurors not to read media reports or material on social media about the trial and not to discuss the case among themselves or with others.

“Clearly there’s been a violation of my advisements,” Samour said as he dismissed the three jurors.

Holmes, a 27-year-old California native, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and explosives charges stemming from the rampage. His lawyers say he suffers from schizophrenia.

Holmes’ defense attorneys brought the message to the judge’s attention on Friday and Brauchler has apologized for the tweet.

On Tuesday, Samour said in court he had received a note from a juror about the tweet. He then called in the panelist who sent the note.

The reporting juror, a woman, said another person on the jury had talked on Monday about a message on Twitter last week that related to the trial and came from one of the attorneys in the case. She said two other jurors heard the discussion.

Samour, after hearing from each juror involved, dismissed the juror who talked about the tweet and two others who heard the discussion, but not the juror who reported it.

The juror who talked about the Twitter message to other jurors told the judge that her husband mentioned the tweet to her during a phone conversation. Samour asked why she had not brought that to his attention.

“There’s no excuse for me not telling you,” the juror said, before she was dismissed.

Twenty-four jurors were picked for the panel hearing the evidence in the trial, which began in late April. Samour has not revealed to the public or to the jurors themselves who among them will be the 12 to decide the case and which ones are the alternates. The judge on Tuesday did not indicate if the jurors he had dismissed were active jurors or alternates.