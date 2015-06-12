Ex-girlfriend of Colorado cinema gunman urged him to seek help

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - The former girlfriend of Colorado movie theater gunman James Holmes testified at his capital murder trial on Thursday that she urged him to seek counseling after he talked about killing people and doing something “evil.”

Gargi Datta said she initially thought her fellow University of Colorado at Denver graduate student was joking during Google chats and that his remarks amounted to philosophical musing. But after he mentioned justice in one chat, she showed the missive to a mutual friend, and they both suggested Holmes see a therapist.

“At that point I’m thinking maybe he was serious,” Datta told jurors, adding that Holmes ultimately did seek treatment from a university psychiatrist.

Holmes, 27, could face the death penalty if he is convicted of fatally shooting 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 others during a midnight viewing of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” in a suburban Denver cinema. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Datta has spent portions of two days on the stand, giving insight into her relationship with the admitted shooter in the months leading up to the July 2012 massacre.

Two court-appointed psychiatrists testified earlier that while the onetime neuroscience graduate student is seriously mentally ill, he meets the definition of sanity under Colorado law.

James Holmes sits in court for an advisement hearing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center in Centennial, Colorado in this June 4, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Andy Cross/Pool/Files

Both doctors concurred that Holmes suffered a psychological breakdown in jail four months after his arrest, but that he knew right from wrong when he plotted and carried out the rampage.

Prosecutors have depicted the California native as a calculating killer who plotted mass murder after his academic career faltered and Datta had broken up with him. They said he wrote in a journal of an “obsession to kill” since childhood.

Under questioning by prosecutor George Brauchler, Datta said she and Holmes began dating in the fall of 2011, and carried on an on-again, off-again relationship for several months.

She said while socially awkward, Holmes never mentioned that he was suicidal, and she had no idea that he was amassing weapons and plotting a mass shooting.

Holmes was never violent with her and seemed disappointed, but calm, when she ended their relationship, Datta said.

The high-profile trial is in its seventh week. Three jurors were dismissed from the jury panel this week after Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour determined they were tainted by either hearing or talking about a prosecutor’s message on Twitter.