Jurors advance death penalty case against Colorado movie gunman

Accused Aurora theater gunman James Holmes (3rd from R) listens to Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler (R) at his arraignment in Centennial, Colorado in this March 12, 2013 file photo. On July 22, 2015, the jury which convicted Holmes on 165 counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and explosives charges begin the penalty phase of the trial. REUTERS/R.J. Sangosti/Pool

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (Reuters) - Jurors in the Colorado movie massacre trial found on Thursday the prosecution had proved aggravating factors which, the state has argued, make the 2012 rampage so heinous that gunman James Holmes deserves to be put to death.

After deliberating since Wednesday, the panel of nine women and three men said prosecutors proved at least one such factor connected with the rampage in which Holmes killed 12 and wounded 70 at a midnight premiere of a Batman film in a Denver suburb.

The trial has now advanced to mitigation, with the jury hearing the first few witnesses called by the convicted killer’s attorneys. The punishment phase of the proceedings is expected to last about a month.

Defense lawyer Rebekka Higgs told jurors that during the mitigation phase they will hear all about Holmes’ life, because they are now responsible for it.

Earlier, Holmes stood and stared straight ahead, expressionless, hands in pockets, as Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour read the jury’s latest verdict forms about the aggravating factors.

The former neuroscience graduate student’s demeanor was identical last week when he was found guilty on all 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives offensives.

This week, the prosecution presented five factors which the state said made the crimes especially depraved. Among these factors, prosecutors said, were that Holmes committed the killings in an “especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner,” as well as “while lying in wait or from ambush.”

On Wednesday, prosecutor Rich Orman showed photographs of wounded victims, and said the shooter behaved in a “pitiless” way that was “unnecessarily tortuous” for those in the cinema that summer night.

“It’s dark. It’s crowded ... They were trapped in there,” Orman told the jury. “Any human being would know that there was nothing they could do to protect themselves, nothing they could do to stop him from killing them, and that death was imminent.”

The jurors agreed the state proved four factors, but not that Holmes intentionally killed a child.

While his youngest victim, Veronica Moser-Sullivan, was just 6, a court-appointed psychiatrist testified during the trial that Holmes told him he chose a midnight screening because he believed fewer children would be present.

Holmes’ attorneys are likely to highlight his lack of any previous criminal record, and the severe mental illness they say he suffers.

They called several witnesses on Thursday including a clerk at an elementary school Holmes attended in California.

Suzanne Diaz referred to him as “Jimmy” throughout, and described him as a popular, well-behaved boy who was never in trouble.

“You loved him?” asked defense attorney Higgs.

“Yes,” Diaz said. “We love all of our kids.”

“Are you here to support him?” Higgs asked.

“Yes,” the witness replied.

If jurors decide unanimously that the mitigating factors outweigh the aggravating ones, Holmes will get an automatic life sentence. If not, they will hear victim impact testimony, then ultimately deliberate on whether he will be executed by lethal injection.