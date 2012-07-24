FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado judge bans cameras in hearing when shooting suspect charged
#U.S.
July 24, 2012 / 9:33 PM / 5 years ago

Colorado judge bans cameras in hearing when shooting suspect charged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes (L) sits with public defender Tamara Brady during his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool

(Reuters) - The judge in the case of the man accused of Friday’s shooting rampage at a Colorado movie theater on Tuesday ruled that no cameras or electronic recording equipment will be allowed at next week’s hearing when formal charges will be filed.

Arapahoe County District Judge William Sylvester issued the written ruling in response to a request by Denver-area media for expanded media coverage of the July 30 hearing for James Holmes.

The public defenders appointed as Holmes’ defense attorneys had objected to the request, according to court papers. Monday’s initial appearance for Holmes had been televised over the objection of his attorneys.

Holmes will be charged formally on July 30.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Jackie Frank, Gary Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
